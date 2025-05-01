May Day: Gov. Yusuf announces major civil service reforms in Kano

Abba Kabir-Yusuf of Kano State says his administration has embarked on comprehensive reforms aimed at revitalising the civil service, pension management, and institutionalising

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf of Kano State says his administration has embarked on comprehensive reforms aimed at revitalising the civil service, pension management, and institutionalising continuous training for workers.

Yusuf disclosed this on Thursday in his address at the May Day celebration held at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

He described the celebration as a tribute to the historic struggle for workers’ rights, dignity, and justice, noting that the day goes beyond a public holiday.

“Today is not merely a public holiday; it is a day rooted in sacrifice and the pursuit of justice, equity, and the dignity of labour,” he said.

The governor recalled that Kano was the first state to host an official May Day event in 1980, under the late Gov. Abubakar Rimi, and pledged to sustain that legacy through policies focused on the welfare of workers.

Yusuf announced that the state government had adopted a new minimum wage of ₦71,000 for civil servants, placing Kano among the first states in the country to implement such a wage increase.

“Through deliberate and determined efforts, we have ensured that the new minimum wage in Kano State now stands at ₦71,000. This step is critical in boosting morale, reducing economic hardship, and enhancing productivity,” he said.

The governor highlighted key initiatives targeting the revitalisation of the civil service, including institutionalising regular training and capacity building through workshops and partnerships with institutions such as the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON).

“These efforts are part of our broader strategy to modernise administrative processes and ensure that civil servants are equipped with the skills needed to meet contemporary governance demands,” Yusuf said.

He stated that his administration is also reviewing critical operational documents such as the Civil Service Rules, Financial Instructions, and the Scheme of Service to bring them in line with best practices.

According to him, the reforms are expected to improve productivity, enhance discipline, and streamline service delivery across government ministries, departments, and agencies.

The governor said similar reforms were being introduced in the pension system to ensure timely and equitable payments to retirees.

“Pension reform is not just an administrative task; it is a moral obligation to those who have served the state with honour,” he said.

Yusuf reaffirmed his commitment to transparency, professionalism, and the welfare of civil servants and pensioners, describing them as central to the success of government operations.

He called for the cooperation of all stakeholders in the public service to support the successful implementation of the reforms. (NAN)www.nannews.ng