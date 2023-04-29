May Day celebrations to hold on streets of Abuja –NLC

By Joan Nwagwu

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that the National May Day celebration in Abuja will be held on the streets to enable Congress deepen its reconnection with the people.

Mr Emmanuel Ugboaja, General Secretary of the Congress, said this in a statement he signed on Saturday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statement was titled,” National May Day celebration in Abuja: Change of Venue”.

“As you must have been aware of the last-minute questionable action of the Government at the centre to deny us the use of the Eagle Square for this year’s May-Day celebrations three days to the event despite having granted us the permit months ago.

”Do remember that this is a venue we have been using in the past decades for our May Day celebrations.

“The sudden decision to withdraw the permit may be laden with mischief and actually a sign of what is to come in the near future. It is a call to all of us to be prepared.

”As a result of this unfortunate development, we want to inform you that we have decided to shift the venue for the celebration to the Streets of Abuja.

“This is so that we can deepen our reconnection with the people who are our true partners in the struggle for a free society,” he said.

According to the statement, the take-off point shall be at the National Headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) by 8:00 a:m

It added that all affiliates are to assemble on the grounds of the Paschal Bafyau Labour House on Monday the 1st of May from where we shall proceed on a rally around Abuja.

The statement assured workers of the NLC continued commitment to traditions and values. (NAN)