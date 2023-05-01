May Day: Bagudu begs for workers’ forgiveness 

By Muhammad Lawal

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State on Monday begged for forgiveness from the state workers for unknowingly or otherwise stepping on some of their toes.

Bagudu stated this while speaking at the occasion of 2023 Workers’ Day on Monday in Birnin Kebbi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that May 1 is a day set aside by the United Nations as International Labour Day where workers and activists around the globe mark the day with rallies calling for higher wages.

Bagudu said: “In the course of my duty as the governor, I knew in one way or the other I may have wronged some people by taking decisions that may affect some people negatively, so, in that course, I am asking for your forgiveness please.

“I also want to use this medium to assure you that I have noted the request put forward by the NLC Chairman, I will consider regularisation of acting appointments in the state.”

On security issue, the governor called for prayers over the ugly incident where some people including policemen were reportedly killed by suspected bandits around Dako Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

The state Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Malam Murtala Usman, recalled that the day was created to honour those who lost their lives at the Haymarket Square in Chicago, United States of America, on May 4, 1886.

“It was created to commemorate the ugly event of May 4, 1886, where many labour activists who were demanding for eight hours work a day and protesting other inhuman working condition in the United States were subjected to at the time.

“In Nigeria and Kebbi State in particular, the May Day provides the working men and women with opportunity to celebrate their efforts to create wealth through increased productivity for sustenance of humanity,” he noted.

Usman stressed the need for better working condition of state workers in all categories as well as improved security in places of work to guarantee safety of workers at all times.

While appreciating Bagudu for being workers’ friendly, the chairman however appealed to the governor to expedite action by putting all the necessary machineries in place for appropriate implementation of N30,000 National Minimum Wage for workers in the state. (NAN)