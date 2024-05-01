May Day: ACCI tasks FG on conducive environment for workers

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has urged the Federal Government to provide conducive environment for workers to ensure efficiency and effectiveness.

The President of ACCI, Emeka Obegolu, said this in his message to commemorate the 2024 Workers’ Day.

“The chamber applauds all workers in Nigeria for their effort, hard work, and dedication toward the national economic growth and development of the country.

“To mark the occasion, I urge the federal government to continually create a friendly working environment for the Nigerian workers and provide the necessary materials and resources needed for an efficient and effective workforce.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the 2024 celebration is “Safety and Health at Work in a Changing Climate”.

According to Obegolu, the theme is apt and has significant implications for the Nigerian business community.

He said that climate change exposed workers to various health risks, such as heat stress, and extreme weather events as well as natural disasters which could disrupt business operations and supply chains.

“Businesses need to assess these risks and implement measures to protect the health and well-being of their employees.

“There is also a need to have resilience plans in place to ensure business continuity and minimise the impact of climate-related disruptions,” he said.

The ACCI president called on government at all levels to introduce new regulations and policies related to workplace safety and health in the context of climate change.

Obegolu said businesses needed to stay informed about these changes and ensure compliance to avoid legal and financial consequences.

He said: “Commitment to workers’ safety and health in the face of climate change can enhance a business reputation and build trust with employees, customers and other stakeholders.

“We (ACCI) will continue to advocate safety and health at the workplace in a changing climate.

“This is because we are a chamber of commerce that seeks not only the interest of the business community but also that of workers.

“I wish all Nigerian workers a happy Workers’ Day on behalf of the executive council and members of the chamber,” he said. (NAN)

By Lucy Ogalue