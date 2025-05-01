May Day: Abiodun hails Tinubu’s economic reforms, leadership

Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for his visionary leadership and commitment to transforming Nigeria’s economy and labour force.

By Bukola Adetoye

Speaking at the 2025 May Day celebration in Abeokuta, Abiodun praised Tinubu’s economic reforms, which he said have repositioned the nation toward growth and stability.

Held at the Cultural Centre, the event echoed this year’s theme: ‘Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship.’

The governor noted that the May Day gathering highlights the enduring relationship between workers and government as partners in national development.

He credited Tinubu’s policies for inspiring the Nigerian workforce to increased productivity and driving progress across various sectors.

Abiodun said inflation is dropping, the naira is stable, and the economy is rebounding — clear signs of Nigeria’s upward trajectory under Tinubu’s leadership.

“Asiwaju’s policies have improved workers’ welfare, competitiveness, and output,” he said, hailing the President’s role in strengthening the labour force.

He called on workers to support both federal and state governments in building a nation worthy of emulation and global respect.

The governor commended the Ogun chapters of the NLC and TUC for maintaining industrial peace over the past 15 months.

“I applaud all labour unions in Ogun for ensuring a protest-free, harmonious workplace environment,” Abiodun said.

He promised that the 2026 Workers’ Day celebration would take place in a brand-new pavilion dedicated to honouring Ogun’s workforce.

Highlighting achievements, Abiodun said his administration has created a business-friendly climate attracting world-class investors to the state.

He affirmed continued support for retirees, revealing that N79.9 billion in pensions had been cleared for state and local council workers.

The governor added that over 5,000 affordable housing units have been delivered, alongside N8 billion in palliatives for workers and retirees.

“These funds eased the impact of PMS price hikes and reinforced our commitment to workers’ welfare,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)