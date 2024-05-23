May 29th : Nsukka residents laud Gov Peter Mbah’s good governance, transformation in Enugu

As Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu State marks his one year anniversary in office on May 29, some residents of Nsukka have expressed their views on his performance so far.

The residents who made their views known in Nsukka on Wednesday in separate interviews with our reporter lauded his performance so far

They said that Mbah had started very well and if he sustained the present performance till the end of his four years administration he would achieve his vision of making Enugu State a “small London”.

Prof Damian Opata, Emeritus Professor at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) said Mbah’s decision to operate a lean government devoid of frivolous appointments and waste was an indication that the administration would succeed and record many achievements.

“Quite unlike in the past, where huge amount of money was spent to pay numerous frivolous political appointments like special assistants, executive assistants among others.

“Mbah made few appointments that are relevant and will help him work to achieve the vision of his administration.

“This has made it possible for him to remain focused as well as channel available resources on massive infrastructures for the development of the state and other vital issues.

“If the governor sustains the present pace of performance he will achieve his vision of making Enugu State a small London,” he said

The Emeritus Professor, said that he is particularly happy in the ongoing construction of Smart Schools in every ward in the state by Gov Mbah to improve quality of education.

“This is a good development that will go a long way to boost quality of education in the state,” he said.

Opata, who is also the Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Nsukka Local Government, however, urged Mbah to find time reach out to people in the senatorial districts, local governments and communities to feel the pulse of people as well as know what they needed in their areas.

“Yes Mbah is doing well in infrastructure development but he should make out time to visit people to feel their pulse and know their needs and interact with them” he said.

Mrs Ngozi Ozioko, Chairnan of Ogige Market Amalgamated Traders Association Nsukka (OMATAN) said Mba’s one year in office was worthy of celebrating because the governor had recorded many achievements.

“Enugu the capital city has witnessed construction of new roads as well as reticulation of water in almost every part of the city which was not there when he assumed office last year.

“Building of smart schools is going on in all wards in the state to boost access and quality education.

” Health, agriculture, security among others as well as empowerment are also receiving serious attention since Mbah assumed office on May 29, 2023,” she said.

Ozioko said one thing that had endeared the governor to many residents of Enugu State was that “Mbah is a silent achiever” who allowed his achievements to speak for him.

“Traders are happy with Mbah’s administration because the tax they paid were judiciously being utilised as they can see many infrastructures springing up in every part of the state.

“If Mba continues like this till the end of his administration, Enugu State will be the best state in the country,” she said.

Mr Godfirst Ezeugwu, a Youth Leader and Human Right Activist said Mbah had used his one year in office to show residents that he was a successful business mogul who knew how to manage lean resources to achieve the best result.

“Everytime, he brings one investor or the other to help him develop the state.

“The governor has shown he is a business mogul, using his experience and connections to attract investors to develop the state.

“I like the governor because he does not ‘play to the gallery but always focused and committed to achieve his set out goals.

Dennis Ogbonna, a Welder, commended Mbah for ensuring constant evacuation of waste in Nsukka town and environs through the Enugu State Waste Management Agency (ESWAMA).

“Since Mbah assumed office, the agency has ensured constant evacuation of refuse dumps in various locations in the town, before refuse dumps will be overflowing in some streets and roads in Nsukka town posing health risk to residents.

“I know Mbah has achieved many things since he assumed office last year but I am highly impressed on how refuse dumps are evacuated on daily basis by his workers ” he said.

Ogbonna however, appealed to Mbah to extend the tap water Enugu residents were now enjoy to Nsukka town.

“Because of the high cost of living, 20-litre jerrycan of water in Nsukka town in commercial water boreholes now cost between N150 and N200,” Ogbonna said.