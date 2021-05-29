Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has urged Nigerians to sustain their support for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government in national development.



Acknowledging the infrastructural development of the country under the current administration, Kalu charged leaders at all levels in the private and public sectors, to work harmoniously in nation building.

Kalu, who cautioned politicians against heating the polity for selfish ambitions, noted that Nigeria is better off as a united and indivisible entity, adding that Nigeria is blessed with its multi-ethnic and multi-religious nature.



In a goodwill message in commemoration of inauguration day ( May 29, formerly known as “Democracy day” ), the former governor charged the political class to play the game by rules, stressing that the collective interests of the people should be paramount in decision making.



He said, ” I join President Muhammadu Buhari and other Nigerians in celebrating inauguration day.

“Democracy is about the people.

“The will of the people remains imperative in the sustenance of democracy.



“As we mark President Buhari’s sixth year anniversary in office, Nigerians should rally support for the President in his determined efforts to reposition the country.

“Utterances and statements capable of polarising the country must be discouraged.



“Leaders at all levels must advocate peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups.

“The potentials of the country can only be properly harnessed in an atmosphere of harmony.

“Nigeria’s unity is non-negotiable”.

Kalu wished Nigerians a hitch-free celebration.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

