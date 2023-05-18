May 29 Presidential Inauguration Sacrosanct-FG

By Cecilia Ijuo

The Federal Government says the inauguration of President-Elect, Bola Tinubu and the Vice President-Elect, Kashim Shettima on May 29 remains sacrosanct.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, said this when he addressed a World News Conference to kick-start the inauguration activities on Thursday in Abuja.



Mustapha, also the Chairman, Presidential Transition Council(PTC), said the ongoing litigation the presidential election tribhnal would not affect the swearing-in of the president-elect and the vice-president-elect.



“Without any fear of contradiction, there will be inauguration on May 29.

“This is not the first time, during the election of former President Shehu Shagari there was litigation but the country went ahead with the inauguration.



“Also, During the election of former President Olusegun Obasanjo there was litigation but we continued with the swearing in.



“It was only former President Goodluck Jonathan that did not take the route of litigation.



“So, as long as the Lord tarries there will be inauguration,”he said.

The PTC chairman said the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act made adequate provision on how to go about litigations arising from elections.



On attendance of Heads of Government, Mustapha said a good number of them had indicated interest in attending the inauguration.

He, however, did not mention those who had been confirmed their attend, citing security reasons.

“Diplomatic privileges will not allow us to announce the number of presidents or who is coming because of the precarious times we are in today.

“However, there is enthusiasm and eagerness to come and support Nigeria to sustain it’s democracy.

“So we have a responsibility to get it right,”he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the May 29 Presidential inauguration will be the 7th consecutive democratic transition of power in Nigeria.

The day will also usher in the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.(NAN