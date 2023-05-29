May 29: Presidential inauguration begins amidst tight security

By Ahmed Ubandoma

The presidential inauguration that will usher in the newly democratically elected President and Vice-President on Monday, has begun amidst tight security in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) observed that the Abuja Eagle Square, venue of the colourful event, is cordoned off by heavy security forces preparatory to the activities marking the exercise.

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr Aliyu Manzo, who was among the early callers at the event, expressed excitement for witnessing the historic event that saw Nigeria’s seventh consecutive transition from one democratically elected government to another.

Manzo said he was optimistic of the ability of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidency to deliver on their campaign promises.

While waiting for the arrival of the President Muhammadu Buhari and the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, other dignitaries who were in attendance included the President of Liberia, former President of Nigeria Goodluck Jonathan, Vice President-elect Kashim shettima, Service Chiefs and Chief Justice of Nigeria.(NAN)