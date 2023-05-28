May 29: Indian Defence minister leads delegation to Tinubu’s inauguration

By Muhyideen Jimoh

The Defence Minister of India, Mr Rajinath Singh, will lead India’s delegation to the inauguration of the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinibu on Monday in Abuja.

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had detailed Singh as a special envoy to Nigeria for the ceremony in a letter obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The minister is expected to arrive in Abuja on Sunday, ahead of the inauguration.

“The visit of Mr Rajnath Singh reflects the growing bilateral relations between India and Nigeria and signifies India’s commitment to strengthening ties with Nigeria.

“Mr Singh is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

“Mr Singh is a senior Minister in the Government of India, sending such a senior minister to Nigeria as a special envoy of the Prime Minister of India reflects India’s commitment to the deep-rooted bilateral relations with Nigeria,” the letter read in parts.

NAN gathered that the minister’s visit would also be an avenue to invite Nigeria’s president-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu for the G20 meeting in India in September.

” It is significant that given its special relations with Nigeria, the Government of India has invited Nigeria as a guest country to participate in all the G20 meetings during her G20 Presidency in 2023.

“Minister Singh is expected to have a special message to the President-elect of Nigeria regarding the G20. The G20 summit, 2023 will be held in New Delhi on 9-10 Sept. 2023 with the Heads of State of the member countries and Invited guest Countries.

“As India continues to enhance its engagements in Africa, the visit of Defence Minister Singh to Abuja marks a significant step in deepening the bilateral relationship between India and Nigeria, setting the stage for a new chapter of cooperation and partnership between the two nations,, the letter concludes. (NAN)