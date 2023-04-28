May 29; Group calls on religious leaders to exercise caution, fear of God

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The National Progressive Hub, an APC support group has tasked religious leaders in the country to exercise caution, while preaching to their adherents.

Mr Tukura Kwayi, a chieftain of the APC and National Coordinator of the group said this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

He said the event which was organised in collaboration with the APC Youth Vanguard was to address certain developments in the polity with regards the country`s corporate existence and the people.

Kwayi advised that religious leaders should desist from conducts and pronouncements that would sow a seed of discord in the minds of Nigerians.

“Pastors and Imams who are guilty of this act should be wary of the judgment of God and should place the peaceful coexistence of this country over and above extraneous and sometimes selfish considerations.

“While we condemn this unbecoming conducts of our faith leaders across the various religious divides, we urge them to stick with the preaching of the gospel not that of their pockets or political leanings,’’ he said.

He urged the Department of State Security Services to wake up to its responsibilities by first inviting individuals who lay spurious allegations of drug peddling against Sen. Bola Tinubu, the President-elect.

He said the department should also invite those laying allegations of terrorism against Sen. Kashim Shettima, the Vice President-elect to come and provide verifiable evidence for such.

“He who asserts must prove, and as such we won’t allow political hirelings to wake up from their sleeps and begin to pour beer parlour invectives on this very respected individuals,’’ he said.

Speaking on the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, Kwayi said aspirants with competence, capacity, national integration and cohesion must be given pre-eminent consideration.

“It is in that spirit that we strongly root for Sen. Godswill Akpabio as Senate President of the incoming National Assembly.

”Akpabio has the capacity and the Pan-Nigerian spirit to steer the wheel of legislative governance positively in the 10th Senate,” he said.

He added that as a prominent lawyer, cerebral politician and uncommon administrator, Akpabio had the wherewithal and the quality of mind having served as a two-term governor of Akwa Ibom.

Kwayi said the lawmaker who was heading for his second term in the Senate would bring value and valour to the next administration.

He added that with Akpabio as Senate President, the South South where he hailed from would be convinced that they had what it took to be part of the mainstream APC.

For the Speakership position, Kwayi said Mukhtar Betara had the capacity of mind and the intellect to unite the 360 member House of Representatives.

This, he said, was especially at a time where the APC had an almost equal number of lawmakers with the combined opposition political parties.

“The House of Representatives indeed needs a man with the statesmanly disposition, the quality of character, and indeed the needed legislative experience to preside over the affairs of the house.

“Betara is in his fourth term going to his fifth, no Lawmakers among the aspirants for the nation’s no four position parades that record and qualification,’’ Kwayi said.

He added that at a time where there was an outcry for youth inclusion in mainstream governance, there was no other candidate that could match the credentials of Betara.

He called on Tinubu, the President-elect and APC national leadership to be wary of individuals parading as Taraba’s political big shorts in Abuja.

He noted that some of such politicians where highly involved in anti-party activities at the state level during the just concluded governorship election.

Kwayi alleged that most of them worked for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Lt. Col. Dantala Kefas against APC candidate, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha.

“We wish to state that the scorecard for individual stakeholders must be presented before they are considered for any federal appointment or opportunities.

“We call on the President-elect to consider appointing Mr James Faleke for the position of Chief of Staff considering the effort and commitment he exerted to ensure his victory at the polls.

The group`s national coordinator said Faleke had proven to be a tested and trusted democrat trained in the finest virtues of loyalty and commitment to worthy causes.

He said that with Faleke as the President-elect’s gatekeeper, the incoming administration would witness unprecedented achievements.(NAN)