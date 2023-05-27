May 29: FRSC deploys 350 personnel, 5 ambulances Kano

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kano State Command, has deployed 350 personnel to ensure a hitch-free inauguration ceremony in the state.

Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Kano State FRSC Sector Commander, said this in a statement on Saturday in Kano.

Abdullahi said that five ambulances, 25 patrol vans, one tow truck and personnel have been deployed at the inauguration venue.

He said that staff and equipment deployed will ensure motorists and general public obey traffic rules and regulations to ensure a crash-free inauguration ceremony.

Abdullahi cautioned motorists on reckless driving before, during and after the inauguration.

The Sector Commander congratulated the Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf and pledged FRSC’s support to the incoming Administration.(NAN)