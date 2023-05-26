May 29 another opportunity to renew our faith in Nigeria- Group

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Forum, has tasked Nigerians to see May 29 as yet another opportunity to renew their faith and commitment to the sustenance of democracy in the country.

The forum said this in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Mr Niyi Akintola and Secretary, Vincent Essien on Friday in Abuja.

“We call on Nigerians to see May 29 as yet another opportunity to renew our faith and commitment to the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria and our position as a leading democratic nation in Africa,’’ it said.

The forum also expressed optimism that the APC would emerge victorious at the end of the ongoing litigation challenging its victory at the Feb. 25 presidential election, urging Nigerians to have faith in the country`s judiciary.

It added that the striking out of the suit seeking the disqualification of Sen. Bola Tinubu the President-elect and Vice President-elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima by the Supreme Court was an indication that the party would triumph at the end.

“The hearing of the petitions does not constitute any legal impairment to meeting the constitutional obligation to effect the requisite transition upon attainment of term limits by the exiting governments.’’

The forum said that with the court decision, the coast was clear for the inauguration of Tinubu as Nigeria’s 16th democratically elected president on May 29.

It added that it was also confident that the election petition tribunals across the country would dispense justice in the interest of all.

“The re-election of our party at the centre, is a challenge that places enormous obligations on all members of the party as we strive to justify this great responsibility.

“We specifically call on true members of the party to consider its supreme interest and the need for the incoming government to speedily commence work after its inauguration.’’

It added that this was critical to address the high expectations of millions of Nigerians as they continued to express their pre-election differences and conflicts of interests.

It called on Tinubu to focus on strengthening the judiciary in line with the key points expounded in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

This, it said was especially with regards to strengthening the independence of the Judiciary, increased digitalisation of federal courts and ensuring adequate funding of the judiciary as re-emphasised during his recent visit to Rivers.(NAN)