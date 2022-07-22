Max Amuchie: Tribute to a worthy journalist, By Ken Ugbechie

My Dear Max Amuchie,

Today, I join friends, family and colleagues to celebrate a worthy journalist: a terrific reporter and editor/publisher with eyes for details. Max bears the mark of a rounded media professional whose many years of crisscrossing the media ecosystem has endeared him to the hearts of many. You are an incurable believer in social justice, equity and fairness and this has over the years defined your stand on issues. Your reportage and commentaries on national issues embody the selflessness, fearlessness and abiding passion that define the typical Nigerian journalist.

On your coronation today as the President of Rotary Club of Abuja CBD, I trust you to birth a new order of selflessness and goodwill to all men which underpin the humanitarian totem of Rotary International.

Permit me to offer you this piece of advice: Use your office to promote community service, integrity, and advance goodwill, peace, and understanding in the world, starting from your immediate environment.

May it be said of you that during your tenure, the fame of your District was noised at home and abroad. May the good Lord, the custodian of wisdom and knowledge, grant you wisdom and understanding to lead; may your tenure be a reference point for excellence, peerless humanitarian service delivery and peace that stills every storm.

The world is in pain. Our dear country is roiled by violence and rocked on all sides by a hailstorm of crimes and criminalities. The human community needs healing. May you be part of that healing process by giving food to the hungry; caring for the ailing and the weak; and above all, entrenching the values of a humane world which Rotary stands for.

Congratulations, my dear brother.

Ken Ugbechie

Publisher, Political Economist NG

