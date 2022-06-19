Max Air to transport Kano State prospective pilgrims for Hajj

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board said Max Air would transport prospective pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj.

The board’s Executive Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Abba-Danbatta, stated this on Sunday in Kano at a news conference preparatory to commencement of the operation.

He said NAHCON had concluded and decided that Max Air would fly Intending pilgrims to the holy land.

According to him,” we will call on intending pilgrims from each local government area from June 20 to conduct Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) on them to ensure no intending pilgrims had any medical problems.

“We will check intending pilgrims to detect if there is flu or monkeypox, after 72 hours of test, pilgrim who had been screened will take off.

“We have 80 hospital staff to conduct the screening at Kano hajj camp,” he said.

Abba-Danbatta further explained that intending pilgrims must undergo medical test to enable the board to know their health status.

The Executive Secretary added that medical test way necessary; no intending pilgrim will be allowed to travel to the Holy land without knowing his or her health status.(NAN)

