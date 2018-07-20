Max Air Ltd, on Friday, says it has completed all arrangements to start transportation of over 26,000 intending Muslim pilgrims from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia for 2018 Hajj.

The airline’s Public Relations Manager, Alhaji Ibrahim Dahiru, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano that the airline had already deployed two of its Boeing 747-400 series aircraft to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for the commencement of the Hajj operation.

He said “we have stationed two Boeing 747 aircraft at Abuja for the inaugural flight which will commence with intending pilgrims from Kogi on Saturday.

“The third Boeing 747 aircraft will join the Hajj operation as time goes on to ensure hitch-free Hajj.

“As I speak to you now, our pilots, engineers, mechanics and other ground staff are ready at various airports in the country for the Hajj operation.”

According to him, the airline is expected to transport pilgrims to the Holy Land from 14 states, including Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Jigawa, Kogi, Plateau, and Bauchi.

Others are Nasarawa, Zamfara, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, Borno and Gombe states.

He, therefore, urged state pilgrims welfare boards to support the airline for a successful Hajj.

Dahiru disclosed that the airline had also commenced negotiation with some neighbouring African countries for transportation of pilgrims from those countries, in view of the number of its aircraft and capacity.

Max Air had early this month signed an agreement with National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for transportation of Nigerian Muslim pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for 2018 Hajj. (NAN)