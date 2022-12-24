Max Air describes late Mangal as talented, visionary

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Max Air Ltd. has described late Alhaji Bashir Mangal, Max Airlines Vice Chairman and CEO, as talented and visionary.

This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

”It is with great sadness that Max Air announces the passing of its Vice chairman, Alh. Bashir Barau Mangal, in the early hours of Friday, in Abuja after a brief illness.

”A true entrepreneurial spirit and a talented visionary. He was a source of inspiration for his employees with whom he shared his life passion for the aviation industry for years.

“His keen sense of strategy and the quality of acquisitions he completed contributed to transforming Max Air over this period,” it said.

According to it, all Max Airline employees join the members of the Management Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company in expressing their sincerest condolences to Mangal’s family and close relations. (NAN)