Max Air Boeing 737 experiences landing gear collapse at Kano airport

By Aminu Garko

The Federal Airports Authority on Wednesday confirmed that a Max Air Boeing 737, with registration number 5N-MBD, suffered a nose wheel landing gear collapse and a rear tire burst while landing at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport(MAKIA) on Tuesday.

A statement issued by Mrs Obiageli Orah,

Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of the authority said the incident occurred at 22.50 hours.

“Fortunately, all 53 passengers and 6 crew members on board were unharmed.

“Emergency services responded promptly, and the incident was managed according to the emergency response plan,”Orah said.

According to her,the aircraft has been towed to Bay 5 for further investigation by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) to determine the root cause of the incident.

After cleaning the runway, she said,normal flight operations resumed at 08:00hrs.( NAN)