Maureen Chigbo emerges as GOCOP President, Danlami, Deputy

The Publisher of Realnews, Maureen Chigbo, has emerged as the new president of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) for the next two years.

She takes over from the publisher of The Eagle Online Mr. Dotun Oladipo after he served out two terms.

Maureen was elected the fourth President of GOCOP alongside 14 others as the new set of Executive Committee (Exco) at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Guild on Wednesday, October 6, at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Also elected were Mr Danlami Nmodu, mni as the Deputy President, Mr Ken Ugbechie as Vice President, South; Mr Tom Chaiheman emerged Vice President, North; Mr Collins Edomaruse as General Secretary, Mr Olumide Iyanda as Deputy Secretary-General; Remmy Nweke as Publicity Secretary, Azu Arinze as Financial Secretary, whereas Mrs Yemisi Izuora emerged the Treasurer.

Equally at the AGM Messrs Max Amuchie, Horatius Egua, James Ume; Akeem Oyetunji; Raymond Ukaegbu and Tony Edike were elected Zonal Coordinators for the North Central; North East, North West, South West, South-South and South East, respectively.

In her acceptance speech on behalf of her new exco team, Maureen Chigbo pledged to do her best in uplifting the ideals of GOCOP and credibility of members with the support and cooperation of the group.

The 2021 GOCOP Election Committee was chaired by

Yusuf Ozi-Usman, publisher of Greenbarge Reporters while Afolabi Odeyemi was the Secretary. Other members of the committee include Dr. Monday Ashibogwu, Mr. Wole Tokede, and Mr. Kazeem Akintunde.

GOCOP is a registered non-governmental, non-partisan, non-profit organisation, comprising owners of Online Publications, who previously worked as professional journalists in major mainstream media organisations.

The newly elected exco will be inaugurated on Thursday at the same venue.

