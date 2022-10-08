Maulud: Uba Sani urges prayer to sustain security improvement

The lawmaker urged the people to devote this Eid el-Maulud festivities to praying for the sustenance of the successes that security agencies have been recording

The Senator representing Kaduna Central Uba Sani has called for prayers to sustain security improvement witnessed in recent times as Muslims mark Eid el-Maulud across Nigeria.

The lawmaker urged the people to devote this Eid el-Maulud festivities to praying for the sustenance of the successes that security agencies have been recording against terrorism even though the country is still grappling with insecurity.

Senator Uba Sani, in his Eid el-Maulud message prayed to Almighty Allah to give the nation’s leaders and security agencies the wisdom, strength and courage to prosecute the terrorism battle to its end, so that peace and security return to our country.

The governorship flagbearer also noted that as the 2023 governorship elections draw closer, he has continued to receive endorsements from critical stakeholders across the State, adding that APC is sure of victory to take Kaduna State to higher heights.

“I wish my esteemed Muslim brothers and sisters in Nigeria and across the globe joyous and spiritually uplifting Eid el-Maulud celebrations. We thank Almighty Allah for making us see this glorious day, a day set aside to celebrate the birth of our dear Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon Him).

“As we mark this day, let us remember, cherish and imbibe the virtues Prophet Muhammad (SAW) exemplified. The Prophet exemplified the virtues of patience, love, tolerance and perseverance. He devoted his life to building understanding among people. While pursuing his faith, He had respect for other people’s faiths. His approach and disposition enhanced the search for peace and security.

“Our dear country is still grappling with insecurity. Enemies of the state and other criminal elements have been carrying out acts of destabilization and sabotage against our country and its people. Because of their activities, movement around the country has been difficult and there is the possibility of increased food insecurity. But I am happy to note that our security agencies have risen to the challenge. They have taken the battle to the criminals and have chalked up success after success. The terrorists are in retreat.

“I, therefore, urge our people to devote this Eid el-Maulud celebration to prayers for the sustenance of the successes that our security forces have been recording against these murderous elements. May the Almighty Allah give our leaders and security agencies the wisdom, strength and courage to prosecute this battle to its end. May peace and security return to our country. May the 2023 elections be a watershed in the annals of our country.

“I pray fervently for peace and security in our dear Kaduna State. Our security agencies have substantially degraded the criminal elements in our state. But more work needs to be done. We must continue to support and pray for our security forces so that they can totally uproot these enemies of the people.

“As the 2023 governorship elections draw closer, I have continued to receive endorsements from critical stakeholders. My campaigns have gained traction. We are confident that with the people and Almighty Allah on our side, victory is assured. Our mission is clear: to take Kaduna State to higher heights. If given the mandate by the people, we shall effectively and efficiently execute our contract with the people. Join us on this journey that will unlock new opportunities for our dear state and people,” Senator Uba Sani noted in the Maulud message

