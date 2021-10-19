Maulud: NOA urges sober reflection

By Chimezie Godfrey

As the Muslim ummah join their global counterparts to mark Eid-el-Maulud, which signifies commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on Nigerians to take advantage of the public holiday for sober reflection and prayers for the nation in view of security challenge across the country.

Director General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari made the call in a message of felicitation to the Muslim faithful, noting that Nigeria was in dire need of citizens’ and leadership’s selflessness, tolerance, peace, love and fairness; virtues he said the Prophet Mohammed displayed.

He urged the Muslim faithful to exemplify the virtues of the Prophet of Islam and asked Nigerians to use Eid-el-Maulud to seek divine wisdom for the leaders and unity among the people as the nation navigates the process of tackling this ugly menace.

He further urged Nigerians from all divide to give peace a chance, shun the temptation of using the public holiday to engage in any form of lawlessness, adding that government has put necessary measures in place to ensure that the lives and properties of Nigerians are adequately protected during the holiday and beyond.

While wishing the Ummah a fruitful celebrations, the Director General urged them to continue to adhere strictly to Covid -19 preventive measures and remain security conscious at all times.

