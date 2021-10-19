Maulud: Nasarawa Speaker felicitates Muslims, preaches peaceful co-existence

The Speaker, Nasarawa House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Maulud Nabiy, with a call on Nigerians to embrace peace at all times.

This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by his Press Secretary, Mr Jibrin Gwamna, in Keffi on Tuesday.The speaker described the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as significant and called on Muslims to reflect on his exemplary life style.“

I urge believers to use the period for sober reflection and let’s all continue to embrace unity and peace for the overall development of our state and the country at large.“As peace is priceless and non-negotiable and it is the necessary requirement for the development of any society,” he said.He stressed the need for believers to tolerate and love one another irrespective of their religious and other differences as the major teachings of the prophet for societal development.Abdullahi enjoined Muslims to also use the period to pray fervently for the emerging challenges facing the nation.“

For God to continue to keep the country and the people in peace, progress and as one united nation,” the statement said.The speaker also solicited for support for Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration and other leaders to succeed. (NAN)

