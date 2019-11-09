Maulud: Lawal Adamu tasks Muslims on virtues of Prophet Muhammad

Lawal Adamu Usman, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central in the February elections, has charged Muslims to emulate the virtues of Prophet Muhammad as they mark this year’s annual Maulud.

Usman, fondly called Mr LA, in a message to Nigerian Muslims, said for peace and progress to reign supreme in the society, “the noble virtues of the Holy Prophet must be imbibed and practiced in our daily activities. “

He said that it is not just enough to be a Muslim, but the fear of Allah and behaving in the most acceptable manner to fellow human beings are also key components.

Mr LA therefore advised the Muslim Ummah to use this period for sober reflection and for change of attitude.

“Let us revive the teachings of the Prophet by preaching peace and love for humanity wherever we find ourselves,” he said.

He urged Muslims and non-Muslims to shun violence, and any act capable of jeopardising the peace of the country.

LA also reminded Muslims and non-Muslims to live in peace with one another as both Prophets Isa and Muhammad primarily preached peace.

He urged the faithful to learn how to forgive, adding that Allah Himself forgives and loves those who forgive and those who persevere and show patience.

LA also enjoined the Muslims to be very prayerful, saying prayer is the key to overcoming any situation especially in the current harsh and uncertain circumstances.

He enjoined leaders at all levels to have the fear of God by ensuring justice and fairness to all keeping in that they would certainly be called to account for every bit of their actions.