Maulud: Imbibe Prophet Mohammad’s virtues for good citizenship – NOA

By Chimezie Godfrey

As the Muslim ummah in Nigeria mark this year’s Eid-el-Maulud, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged Nigerians to use the occasion to reflect on the virtues of Prophet Mohammed and how they can impact positively on their citizenship.

Director General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari in a goodwill message to the Muslim faithful said Prophet Mohammed displayed virtues of tolerance, peace, love and fairness, pointing out that these virtues,when imbibed, make for good citizenship.

He said Nigeria is in need of patriotic and selfless citizens who will put national interest above self and go the extra mile to defend and project the country, adding that the time has come for Nigerians to join hands to build a better future for posterity.

He urged the Muslim faithful to exemplify the virtues of peace and tolerance which the Prophet of Islam stands for and use the Eid-el-Maulud celebrations to pray for the nation’s economic resurgence.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

