Maulud: Etsu Nupe urges Muslims to pray for peace, progress of Nigeria

Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, has felicitated with the Muslims on the occasion of the 2020 Eid-el-Maulud which signifies commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad. Abubakar urged Muslims to have the fear of Allah and behave in acceptable manner to fellow human beings. According to him, being a Muslim is not enough but to consistently have the fear of Allah in dealing with all and sundry. “I want to urge us to revive and rekindle the teachings of the Prophet by preaching peace wherever we find ourselves irrespective of any part of the country we may find ourselves,” he said.

According to the traditional ruler, Maulud is not only for merry making, but also a time to emulate what Prophet Muhammad was sent by the Almighty Allah to do for humanity. “As Muslims who are sincere in their faith, we are supposed to follow all that the Prophet of Islam preaches and teaches. “Prophet Muhammad preached peace, love and unity, and as true followers of Islam, we should emulate the same virtues, so that we can enjoy the blessings of Almighty Allah, here and in eternity.” He urged the Muslim faithful to learn how to forgive, stressing that Allah Himself forgives in an unquantifiable manner. He called on the Muslims to be prayerful as prayer is key to overcoming any situation in which they find themselves, adding that the time we are is indeed challenging. He then urged Muslims to shun acts capable of tarnishing the image of Islam saying that there is a reward for every action.

The Royal Father charged the Muslim faithful to use the occasion to imbibe and promote the virtues of humility, love, peace, harmony and mutual co-existence which Prophet Muhammad professes. “I sincerely appeal to Muslims to seize this opportunity to offer special prayers for the unity, progress and prosperity of Nigeria so that the country may overcome its recurring myriad of challenges,” he said. Abubakar said that Maulud Nabiyi is a special period that calls for sober reflections and special prayers to the Almighty Allah for Nigerian leaders at all levels for Allah’s wisdom and guidance. “We must also put aside our ethnic, religious and political differences and come together to build a more united and peaceful Nigeria,” he said. ( NAN)