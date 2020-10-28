Maulud: APC urges Muslim to pray for peace, unity

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has urged Muslims to use the Maulud period to pray for the peace, unity and stability in the country.

The Chairman of the party, Alhaji Lawal Liman, made the call in a statement issued on Wednesday in Gusau.

Liman said the call was imperative for the Muslims to dedicate the Maulud celebrations and pray for peaceful coexistence in the country.

“Maulud is the period to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, we should use this blessful period and offer special prayers for our dear country.