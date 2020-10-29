Maulud: ACF urges youths to end violence, embrace peace

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has felicitated with Muslims as they mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad and urged Nigerians to ensure peaceful coexistence in the interest of the nation.
The ACF made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, on Thursday in Kaduna.
“The Chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum, Chief Audu Ogbe and all his members are therefore sending a solemn appeal to all Nigerians to accept peace, patience and perseverance.
“As these are the attributes of Prophet Muhammad that distinguished him and that will bring unity and progress to our country,” it said.
The ACF noted that the Maulud celebration was coming at a time Nigeria was going through difficulties, and urged youths in the country to avoid violence.
“Our country is mired in deep crises of violent demonstrations, killings and looting at an unprecedented level.
“The events of the past few weeks do not portray us as a Godly people that we are known all over the world to be.
“The Forum is particularly urging the youth to avoid violent street demonstrations and the unprecedented looting of public and private properties.
“They should rather engage the government in useful dialogue,” it added.(NAN)
