Maulud: ACF urges youths to end violence, embrace peace

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has felicitated with Muslims as they mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad and urged Nigerians to ensure peaceful coexistence in the interest of the nation.

The ACF made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, on Thursday in Kaduna.

“The Chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum, Chief Audu Ogbe and all his members are therefore sending a solemn appeal to all Nigerians to accept peace, patience and perseverance.

“As these are the attributes of Prophet Muhammad that distinguished him and that will bring unity and progress to our country,” it said.