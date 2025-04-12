Matriculation: UNN places high premium on merit, VC tells new students

Prof Ujam Oguejiofo, the Acting Vice-chancelor of University of Nigeria (UNN) says the university places high premium on merit, fairness and excellence.

Ujam said this in Nsukka on Saturday in an address during UNN 51st matriculation ceremony in which over 10,000 students took matriculation vows.

He said any student who wants to succeed in UNN must work hard, be punctual and attend classes regularly as well as be law-abiding at all time.

“UNN places high premium to merit, fairness and excellence in everything, so for you to succeed you must work hard, be punctual and attend classes regularly as well as lbe aw-abiding at all time.

“Punctual and regular class attendance and participations in all programmes forms a substantial part of your continuous assessments,”he said.

The VC urged the new students to always be conscious that UNN is the first indigenous university in the country and strived to be the best at all time.

“Our underpinning philosophy is to seek the truth, to teach the truth, to preserve the truth and restoring the dignity of man as our motto.

“Our students are expected to live amicably and in harmony with other members of the university community.

“This can be achieved by mutual respect irrespective of differences in culture, religion, tribe or habits,”he said.

He disclosed that the university had several policies to support and protect students from exploitations, harassments, intimidations and other forms of abuse at the hands of fellow students or staff.

“My adminstration will continue to implement these policies to ensure students study in an atmosphere devoid of social encumbrances.

“You are therefore encouraged to report any form of exploitation or harassment to the appropriate authorities, notably to the Dean of Student Affairs or your Head of Department, he said.

Oguejiofo warned new students not to be member or involved in recruiting any student into any secret cult as the university would not hesitate to rusticate any student found guilty.

“Pay serious attention to your studies being the reason why you are here as UNN has zero tolerance to cultism, examination malpractice and any other form of anti-social behaviours as such will either earn you suspension or expulsion,” he said.

The VC congratulated the new students for meeting all conditions required to be admitted into UNN , reminding them that the journey towards making a good result on graduation starts from now.

“Please stay focused, work hard and abide by the institution’s rules and regulations as well as the country laws , it’s in your best interest,” the VC advised.

Our correspondent reports that the VC’s address to rew students was read in all the faculties by the dean of each faculty.

In a remark after reading the VC’s address to new students, Prof. Chukwuemeka Nworu, Dean, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

told new students in the faculty to count themselves lucky having being admitted in one of the most prestigious faculties in the university

“Congratulations, you should be proud of yourselves, I also congratulate your parents as their sacrifices, prayers and supports have taken you to this far.

“To you new students, I remind you that our faculty is renowned for academic excellence, research, innovation and strong commitment to producing pharmacists who are globally competitive and locally relevant.

“From this moment, we expect you to uphold the values and ethos that define this faculty which include discipline, integrity, diligence and excellence,”he said.

Some matriculants interviewed by our reporter promised to work hard, abide by the university’s rules and regulations so as to earn good results on graduation that would make their parents to be proud of them.