Matriculation : Provost says college has zero tolerance towards exam malpractices

Dr Eddy Egbara, the Provost, College of Nursing Science and Health Technology, Nsukka (CNSHTN) in Enugu State has warned new students that the college has zero tolerance to exam malpractice, immorality and other anti-social behaviours

Egbara, gave the warning in Nsukka on Friday during the college 27th matriculation ceremony in which 258 new students took matriculation vows.

” This college has zero tolerance for exam malpractices, immorality, indecency, as well as other social vices in campus, if you are found guilty of any of these vices you will be suspended or expelled,” he said.

He reminded the matriculants of the rigorous process they went through before gaining admission into the college and urged them to remain committed to their studies to excel in their chosen field.

“You have come here to study and prepare yourself for a greater tomorrow, pay serious attention to why you are here.

“We extol obedience, sincerity humility, perseverance, and hard work. You are to be guided by these attributes as health professionals in the making; besides, you should have respect for one another and the college’s rules and regulations.

“Many were applied but few were admitted, the rigorous process you have undergone to gain admission was not easy, so, you have to celebrate and rejoice as today’s event crowns the end of your admission process and enrollment into the institution.

“Ensure you justify at all times the opportunity and the sacrifices being made by your sponsors to invest in you,” he said.

The Provost commended the state Gov, Peter Mbah for his support to the college, which according to him has led to improved academic activities, admission quota and course accreditations of the institution.

“Apart from the approval and timely release of monthly subventions to the college, the governor has within the year 2023 and now provided the college with some educational/laboratory equipment and instruments that have powered some of our programmes,

” In Environmental Health Technology, Epidemiology and Diseases Control Technology, Public Health Technology, Pharmacy Technicians and X-ray/medical image technicians.

“The governor also approved the sitting of the Nursing Science Department of the college at the General Hospital Nsukka, and among other things,” he said.

Egbara, however, drew the attention of the state government and various agencies to the challenges facing the institution.

“The college is in dire need recruitment of professional and technical staff, provision of office accommodation, a borehole, a standard e-library, a coaster bus and other utility vehicles.”the provost said

He commended the Parent/Teacher Association of the college for collaborating with the college to build a demonstration ground for environmental health training programmes, adding that the ground is set for the proposed re-accreditation visit of the Environmental Health Council of Nigeria (EHCON).

Highlights of the ceremony was taking of matriculation vows by new students as well cutting of the 27th matriculation cake

The event was attended by members of the institution’s Governing Council, led by Prof Chika Ukwuaaba, parents and guidance of students, government officials, and some representatives of higher institutions in the state, among others.