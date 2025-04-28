Matriculation: AUST President tasks students on academic excellence

Prof. Azikiwe Onwualu, President, African University of Science and Technology (AUST), has urged the matriculating students to be committed to academic excellence.

By Angela Atabo

Onwualu gave the advice at the university’s third matriculation ceremony for the 2024/2025 sessions in Abuja on Saturday.

According to him, AUST is an international university, founded on the principles of academic distinction, global relevance, and development of students by showing interest in their learning and what they become.

The don said, “We are here not just to celebrate your formal admission into this institution, but to ignite a journey, one that will shape your mind, your purpose, your contribution to the world and lay a solid foundation for your future.

“We expect you to be intellectually curious, morally upright, and socially responsible.

“The university pedagogy is anchored on a number of complementary approaches to learning namely: Project-Based Learning, Critical Thinking, Artificial Intelligence, Digital and other Emerging Technologies.

“This means that you have to be ready to learn how to develop, and use different software applications for solving human problems in your discipline.”

Onwualu said that since its establishment in 2007, AUST had been graduated masters and post graduate students over 20 African countries, achieving 100 per cent employment rate.

According to him, the university does this by ensuring that the students irrespective of their course were involved in student industrial work experience.

“We did this purposely by creating a curriculum that in addition to academic excellence emphasises skills and entrepreneurship and technology.

“This means that by the time these students go through the curriculum and all the teachings, they are already trained as employers of labour or as employees and creators of solutions.’’

According to him, AUST has innovation hub for students to learn how to solve problems, do business plans and how to do start-ups and make money.

He said the university had provided environments to learn Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies associated with the 4th industrial revolution.

“Above all, the university wants the students to be good citizens of Nigeria through its training on morals and ethics. They should think critically, explore boldly, and contribute to the society.

Dr Usman Abdulmalik, the Acting Dean of the School of Science and Science Education, AUST, advised the students to be committed to academic excellence that AUST is known for.

Abdulmalik, who also the Chairman of the Senate Ceremonial Committee, also urged the matriculating students to shun distractions and social vices including bad groups, peer pressure, cultism, and others.

Also speaking, Dr vitalis Anye, an Assistant Professor and Acting Dean of the School of Engineering, AUST, said the university aimed to train African engineers and scientists to solving challenges indigenously.

Anye, who is also head, Material Science and Engineering Department and an alumnus of AUST, said there were students working on biomaterials, using nanoparticles for cancer diagnosis and treatment with collaborators across the world.

“Our work on cancer has passed the animal trial stage, so we are looking at going even to the human trial and we have PhD students that have been working on that.

“We also have students working on mineral processing and mining as well as in the area of water and affordable housing structures.”(NAN)