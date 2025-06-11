Matching grant: UBEC reviews quality assurance allocation to 5%

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has announced an increase in the allocation for quality assurance from 2 per cent to 5 per cent of the Matching Grant provided to states.

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Aisha Garba, made this known at a three-day refresher training held in Abuja on Wednesday for Zonal Directors, Quality Assurance Officers, and Directors of Quality Assurance from the State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Garba said the increase reflects the Commission’s determination to match policy with tangible resource backing.

She underscored the vital role quality assurance play in improving Nigeria’s basic education system and stated that the training aimed to deepen stakeholders’ understanding of data-driven decision-making while aligning with emerging educational standards.

“This meeting presents a critical opportunity to sharpen our skills, reinforce collaboration, and align our actions with national priorities.

“As quality assurance officers, your role is central to our collective success,” she said.

Garba also introduced a new Basic Education Action Plan (BEAP) template, designed to enhance planning, monitoring, and reporting systems across all tiers of basic education.

According to Garba, the new template is expected to foster more focused and impactful interventions.

Speaking at the event, UBEC Deputy Executive Secretary (Technical), Mr Rasaq Akinyemi, reiterated the importance of quality assurance in strengthening the education system and commended participants for their commitment.

He said the training would equip them with modern tools and strategies to raise educational standards nationwide.

Director of Quality Assurance at UBEC, Mrs Ada Ogwuche, described the training as essential in today’s dynamic educational environment.

She stressed that quality assurance should be seen as a continuous internal commitment and part of institutional culture, driven by well-equipped evaluators.

“Quality assurance is not just a one-time event or an external requirement.

“It is a continuous internal commitment. It is a culture, and central to this culture is the capacity of our evaluators,” she said.

In his remarks, Mr Dele Owolabi, Director of Quality Assurance at Ekiti SUBEB and Dean of SUBEB/UBEB Directors, encouraged teamwork and active engagement to ensure participants get the most from the training.

“Through this meeting, we are not only enhancing our expertise but also strengthening the foundation of our educational system, one that nurtures minds, builds vision, and drives national development,” he said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)