Matawalle’s defection will promote dev’t in Zamfara—Shinkafi

Dr Sani Shinkafi, an APC Chieftain in Zamfara says defection of Gov. Bello Matawalle from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) will promote development in Zamfara.



Shinkafi stated this when he led a delegation from Jack Rich Aid Foundation to the palace of Emir of Shinkafi on Sunday.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shinkafi who was National Secretary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) defected to APC recently with Matawalle.



According to him, Matawalle’s defection to the ruling APC will promote mutual understanding between the state and Federal Government.



“I am sure that more benefits will come to Zamfara from the Federal Government through the governor’s defection to APC.



“That is why, as stakeholders in the state, we decided to join APC with Matawalle to ensure unity, peace and development in our mother state.



“We all know the security challenges we are facing, we know the hard situation faced by our people as a result of banditry and other security challenges.



“That is why, the time of political disputes and differences has passed, we are working together to save our people,” he said.



He urged people of the state to bury all their differences and continue to support the Matawalle administration and Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari to move the state and country forward.



Shinkafi further said the Jack Rich Aid and Wamban Shinkafi Foundations visited the emirate to inform the Emir of plans to support people of the state to recover from the negative impact of insecurity.



In his remarks, the representative of Jack Rich Aid Foundation, Alhaji Murtala Gamji said the foundation would empower vulnerable farmers in the state under its National Food and Agricultural Technology Industrialisation and Innovation Ecosystem Programmes.



He said “We are going to distribute 50,000 modern tractors to vulnerable farmers in the state aimed at boosting food security, employment generation as well as poverty eradication.”



The Emir of Shinkafi, Alhaji Makwashe Isah, commended the foundation for the visit and for considering the emirate for the gesture.



He promised support and cooperation from the emirate for the success of the programme in the state.



He appealed to government at all levels to provide more socio-economic support to people of the area and the state. (NAN)

