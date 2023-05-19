Matawalle’s $2m Bribe ‘Hoax’: EFCC will not bandy words with suspect – Official

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has condemned wild bribery allegations by Bello Muhammed Matawalle, governor of Zamfara State

against the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The EFCC in a statement signed by its Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said Bello Muhammed Matawalle’s recourse to mudslinging saying that it is symptomatic of a drowning man clutching at straws.

Uwujaren,”The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to a trending interview granted to the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, by Bello Muhammed Matawalle, governor of Zamfara State, where he allegedly made wild bribery allegations against the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa

“Matawalle’s recourse to mudslinging is symptomatic of a drowning man clutching at straws. But despite the irritation of his phantom claims, the Commission will not be drawn into a mud fight with a suspect under its investigation for corruption and unconscionable pillage of the resources of his state. If Matawalle will be taken seriously, he should go beyond sabre-rattling by spilling the beans – provide concrete evidence as proof of his allegations.

“Again, the Commission wishes to alert the public about plans by some of the alleged corrupt politically exposed persons to flee the country ahead of May 29. The Commission is working in close collaboration with its international partners to frustrate these escape plans and bring those involved to justice.”