Matawalle urges traditional rulers to tackle insecurity in Zamfara 

By Shuaib Sadiq



Gov. Bello Matawalle on Friday urged traditional rulers to collaborate with government and security agencies to tackle banditry and other criminal elements in Zamfara.



Matawalle made the call while receiving District Heads from the 19 Emirates in the state under the District Heads Forum at the Government House, Gusau.



The Forum paid the governor a thank-you visit to appreciate his gesture of donation of brand new cars and other support to the traditional rulers in the state.



Matawalle said the traditional institution was one of the most important organs of government in decision making and other aspects of development in the state.



Hence the need for his administration to support the forum at all times, he noted.



The governor expressed his administration’s resolve to accord special respect to the traditional rulers.



He said the decision to provide new cars to the emirs and entire district heads across the 19 Emirates of the state was borne out of the desire to boost their morale and dignity among their subjects.



Matawalle said the state government’s effort would ensure sustainable peace, growth and economic development in all parts of the state.



According him, the state government will not relent in seeking their support and cooperation, to move the state to the next level of development.



He explained that the achievements recorded in the area of security and transformation of the state would not have been possible without the full support of the traditional institutions and people of the state.



The governor expressed satisfaction with the peaceful co-existence so far achieved among people.



He applauded the political class and critical stakeholders of APC in the state for their resilience in achieving the unity of all political factions by coming together under one umbrella.



The governor noted that it was only when there is peace that political activities would take place and for government to deliver social services to the people.



Matawalle, therefore, appealed to the district and village heads to mobilise their subjects to guard the prevailing peace and tranquility in their domains.



He also called for sustained prayers for peace and return of law and order in all parts of the state.



He thanked the district heads for the visit and honour done to him by presenting two horses, a sword and other traditional attires.



Earlier, Chairman of Zamfara District Heads Forum and Magajin Garin Gusau, Alhaji Halliru Muhammad, said they were at the Government House to express appreciation to the governor for the donation of new cars for them and the emirs.



Muhammed also commended the governor for other special support extended to the traditional rulers.



He said the gesture had boosted their morale by easing their logistics challenges.

The chairman lauded the governor on security and infrastructure development in the state.



The occasion was attended by the State Deputy Governor, Sen. Hassan Nasiha, Speaker of Zamfara House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe and the State Head of Service, Alhaji Kabiru Gayari.

(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

