Matawalle to politicians: Stop politicising State Security Services

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawallen Maradun of Zamfara State has cautioned Nigerian politicians to guard against politising state security services to salvage the nation’s democracy.

Gov Matawalle who was reacting to attempts by some disgruntled politicians using a section of civil society organisations to smear the good name and image of the Director General of the State Security Service, Yusuf Bichi, said the DG who happened to be one of the highly dignified and respected gentlemen of the highest order in the country should be allowed to do his job in accordance with the provisions of the Nigerian constitution, rather than using politics to bring disrepute to the patriotic Nigerian and the security service.

He said Bichi has been discharging his constitutional responsibilities without fear or favor as specified in the Nigerian constitution and such person should be allowed to bring sanity in all sectors of the nation’s economy.

He therefore urged and encouraged the Director General to continue to provide the necessary leadership in the state security service to salvage the country from the menace of some unscrupulous few Nigerians who bowed in destabilising the peaceful coexistence our forefathers took decades to build, just for their selfish interest.

He said the Governors having security concerns in their states know the role being played by Yusuf Bichi in tackling the security challenges in those states and would do everything humanly possible to give the Director General the necessary support and encouragement to continue with the good job he has been doing to save the country from anarchy and disintegration.

Gov Matawalle therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari to give the Director General the necessary backing and the support the state security service is needing to discharge his constitutional responsibilities without interference.

“The President knows the kind of person Yusuf Bichi is as one of the most trusted people Mr President enjoyed working with.

“How can the wife of the Director General, a responsible woman who knows how sensitive the position of her husband is, venture into ordering the arrest of a Governorship Candidate?”

Gov Bello Matawalle who served as Chairman of House Commmittee on Security and Intelligence of the House of Representatives warned that State Security Service is an inntegral part of governance that no country will risk joking with and Nigeria should not take it for granted and play with, particularly at this material time when our country is heading for general elections facing security challenges in almost all the states of the Federation.

” I know the wife of Bichi, she is a complete gentle woman who knows the value of the position of her husband and the reputation of her family, hence, would not risk these values to bring disrepute to the family and the nation.

“The alleged plots to discredit the Director General, Yusuf Bichi, alongside his principal officials is one of the greatest mistakes we as politicians will encourage at this crucial period of the forthcoming general elections with high volume of insurgency all over the country.

“According to the service, those behind the plot have engaged Civil Society and Non-Governmental Organisations to not only sustain, but stage further rallies, road-shows and press conferences and use the occasions to discredit Bichi. “It is

also gathered that, sections of the media have been briefed to implement the strategy through sponsored articles, commentaries and features to malign the DG, his family and select officials of the service.”

” I therefore implore the Service to monitoring developments with a viwe to getting the plotters to book to allow peace to reign in this country. ” Gov Matawalle appealed.