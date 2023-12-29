Matawalle to newly Promoted Officers of Air Rank: Redouble your efforts to justify your new ranks

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle MON has charged the newly promoted Officers of Air Rank to redouble their efforts they put in serving the nation to justify their new ranks of Air Vice Marshals and Air Commodores respectively.

The Nigerian Airforce held a Decoration Ceremony for 22 distinguished officers who ascended to the esteemed rank of Air Vice Marshals, while 16 officers were elevated to the rank of Air Commodores.

The Minister said that the weight of their new roles was critical to our nation, “Promotion, especially to air rank, is demanding because the Service expects you to lead from a more holistic and strategic perspective,” he said.

He further commended their dedication and contributions, adding, “I heartily congratulate you for your well-deserved promotions. Indeed, your painstaking efforts and remarkable contributions to the Service were instrumental to your success.”

Recognizing the challenges ahead, Dr. Matawalle reiterated the government’s unwavering support saying: “The Federal Government, under the able leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains committed to supporting the Nigerian military, ensuring a peaceful, safe, and prosperous Nation.”

Speaking on security challenges facing the nation, the Minister urged the newly promoted officers to maintain professionalism and review strategies.

“We must review our strategies, techniques, tactics, and procedures to assure our fellow citizens of their security and safety,” he stated.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar said of the newly promoted officers “You must remember that we cannot afford to fall short of the expectations of Nigerians. You should remember that failure is not an option. I urge you to continue to display selfless service and competence in your duties”.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

