Matawalle tasks JTF Commanders on lasting in Nigeria

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle has tasked Joint Task Force Commanders on lasting peace in Nigeria emphasizing that their mission is to ensure lasting peace and stability of the country.

The Minister said this during the Chief of Defence Staff Joint Task Force Commanders’ Conference 2024 in Abuja.

The three- day conference with the theme: “Consolidating Operational Successes across all Theatres of Operations” has in attendance key stakeholders that will reflect on past achievements of Military Operations and strategize for future endeavors.

In his remarks, the Honourable Minister of State for Defence who was the Special Guest of Honour, highlighted the significance of the Conference as a platform to acknowledge the remarkable progress made in safeguarding the nation’s interests with focus on challenges and how to better previous Operations.

He stated: “This gathering serves as an opportunity to note significant strides we have made in safeguarding the lives and properties of our citizens as well as reflecting on lessons learnt from errors made in our various theatres of operations.”

Emphasizing the importance of jointness in military operations, the Minister reiterated the necessity for a cohesive and integrated approach in addressing the evolving security landscape.

“The constantly revolving dynamics of the security challenges we are facing require corresponding strategies that will incorporate a holistic and integrated approach to warfare where synergy among our services is paramount,” he emphasized.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of local communities in the fight against insurgency and criminality, Matawalle underscored the need for establishing trust and cooperation with the civilian population. He said: “The locals are not merely bystanders in the fight against terrorism and other forms of criminality; they are one of the most valuable allies. Thus, we must show them that we are here to protect them.”

Furthermore, the Minister reaffirmed the commitment of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR to ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians.

The highlight of the Conference was the unveiling of the book titled “Complexity Military Operation: Operation Hadin Kai in Perspectives” written by Major General Edward S. Buba.

The Joint Task Force Commanders Conference 2024 serves as a pivotal platform for fostering collaboration, sharing insights, and devising innovative strategies to address prevailing security challenges and consolidating of Operational successes across all theatres of operations.

By Chimezie Godfrey