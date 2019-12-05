Matawalle swears-in commissioners, special Advisers on probation

Governor Bello Muhammad, on Thursday, swore-in 19 Commissioners and 30 Special Advisers as well as a new Permanent Secretary and a new Head of Service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe.

A statement by the Special Adviser, Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Zailani Bappa made available to Newsdiaryonline said the Governor Bello Muhammad charged the new appointees to consider their appointment as avenue of serving the people, not themselves and their families.

He warned that all the appointees into the cabinet were on three months probation.

“We are giving you a probation of three months in office to measure your performance and anyone found wanting will be removed and replaced,” the governor warned.

He drew the attention of youths, who were in the habit of going round offices to desist and allow the officers to concentrate on their work.

The governor promised, however, that his administration is working hard to find a lasting solution to the problem of unemployment in the state.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, the new Head of Service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe thanked the Governor for the trust he reposed on them and promised that they would live up to the promise they made to protect the dignity of service and that of Zamfara State.

The portfolios of the new appointees will be announced later.