Matawalle support group Chairman, others dump PDP for APC in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir

The Chairman of Matawalle Support Organization in Sokoto state, Alhaji Anas Waziri, alongside hundreds of his supporters have defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is contained in a statement issued by Bashar Abubakar, Special Assistant, New Media to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North),on Sunday in Sokoto.

Abubakar quoted Waziri as saying, “we decided to leave the party as its leaders had failed to take us to the promised land.

“Our exit from PDP is a sign of victory for APC because of its acceptability across the board.”

Waziri said that as they joined APC, “more PDP members are on the verge of migrating to it.”

He described the APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu as “the best choice for the people of the state as he is gaining more support.”

Receiving the defectors, Aliyu told them that they will be carried along like other members of the party.

He also promised to run an all-inclusive government, if elected as governor of the state. (NAN)

