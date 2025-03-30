Matawalle Salutes Tinubu on His 73rd Birthday

The Minister of Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle extends heartfelt congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR on the occasion of his 73rd birthday.

The Minister commended the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the realm of national security, which has been bolstered by the unwavering dedication of the Nigerian Military.

Dr. Matawalle acknowledged the President’s exceptional leadership and decisive actions that have significantly enhanced the safety and security of Nigerians across the nation in a remarkably short period. He stated, “President Tinubu has taken bold and transformative steps that are already yielding positive results in our collective pursuit of peace and safety.”

The Minister emphasized that history will undoubtedly recognize President Tinubu for his courageous and intentional efforts to reset and reposition the country across various sectors for a brighter future. The positive outcomes of these initiatives are becoming increasingly evident.

“On this special occasion of his birthday,” Dr. Matawalle continued, “I, on behalf of my family, the Ministry of Defence, and all Nigerians, wish the President long life, good health, and the fortitude to continue making the courageous decisions necessary for our nation’s development during this pivotal time.

“Your transformative policies strengthens our faith in Nigeria. Mr President, I salute your excellence.”