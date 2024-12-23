Matawalle Salutes Nigerian Military, Citizens at Christmas

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammad Matawalle, has extended warm greetings to the Nigerian military and all citizens, both Christians and non-Christians, during this joyous Christmas season.

In his message, he emphasized the importance of embodying the spirit of love and peaceful coexistence, urging all Nigerians to reflect on these values not only during the festive period but throughout the year.

“This season serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring principles of peace, unity, love, and sacrifice that bind us as a nation,” he stated.

The Minister encouraged every Nigerian, regardless of their religious beliefs, to celebrate and honor President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well as the brave men and women of the Armed Forces who tirelessly demonstrate their patriotism in safeguarding the safety and sovereignty of our beloved country.

Highlighting the significance of the yuletide season, he noted that it should reinforce our bonds of unity, foster a spirit of camaraderie, and inspire compassion towards one another. He called on all citizens to remain steadfast in their collective efforts to build a secure and prosperous Nigeria.

In conclusion, the Minister wished everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.