Matawalle sacks Zamfara SSG, Commissioners, others

June 1, 2021



Gov.  Bello Matawalle of Zamfara  has sacked the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Bala Bello and all 23 commissioners with immediate effect.

This is contained a signed by the Special Adviser Public Enlightenment, media and Communications, Malam Zailani Bappa.

The governor also approved the sack of his rtd. Col. Bala Mande and the Deputy , Bashir Maru.

The governor also approved the removal of all Chairmen and members of the state Commissions and Boards of various agencies.

Matawalle ordered the sacked commissioners to -over affairs of their ministries to their respective Permanent Secretaries, except that of the Ministry of Security and Home Affairs which will be overseen by DIG rtd. Mohammed  Tsafe.

The Chairmen of dissolved boards, he said, are to -over to the most senior directors.

“The Head of Service will oversee the of the Secretary to the State Government,” He said. (NAN)

