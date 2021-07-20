Matawalle restates commitment to restoring peace in Zamfara

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara says he will not rest on his oars until peace is restored to all parts of the state.

This is contained in a statement by Yusuf Idris, Director-General, Media, Public Enlightenment and Communications Government House, Gusau.

According to the statement, Matawalle spoke in a statewide broadcast to the people, ahead of Eid-El-Kabir festival.

He said his administration had employed one of the best options, which is peace and dialogue, with men of the underworld terrorising the state.

The governor said the dialogue had earned resulted in the relative peace the state is enjoying.

He, however, noted that he was aware of the existence of pockets of unrepentant bandits still operating in the state.

He said that he had briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on many occasions, adding that the latter had ordered the deployment of more security personnel to the state.

The governor appreciated the efforts of the security agencies working in the state, as well as the support, prayers and cooperation being extended to his government by the people.

“Matawalle pointed out that his government has kept fate with the people in meeting his campaign promises despite dwindling resources and the security challenges in the state. (NAN)

