Matawalle restates commitment to restoring peace in Zamfara

July 20, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara he will not rest on his oars until is restored to all parts of state.

This is contained in a statement by Yusuf Idris, Director-General, Media, Public Enlightenment and Communications , Gusau.

According to statement, Matawalle spoke in a statewide broadcast to people, ahead of Eid-El-Kabir festival.

He said his administration had employed one of best options, which is and dialogue, with men of the underworld terrorising the state.

The governor said the dialogue had earned resulted in the relative the state is enjoying.

He, however, noted that he was aware of the of pockets of unrepentant bandits still operating in the state.

He said that he had briefed Muhammadu Buhari on many occasions, adding that the latter had ordered the deployment of more security personnel to the state.

The governor appreciated the efforts of the security agencies working in the state, as well as the support, prayers and cooperation being extended to his government by the people.

“Matawalle pointed out that his government kept fate with the people in meeting his campaign promises dwindling resources and the security challenges in the state. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,