Matawalle restates commitment to end banditry, kidnapping

By Shuaib Sadiq

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has restated his commitment to rid the state of banditry and other forms of criminalities.

He stated this in a broadcast on Tuesday to commiserate with families of casualties in the ongoing crackdown against bandits terrorising Dansadau Emirate in Maru Local Government Area of the state.

The governor sympathised with the families of the victims who lost their lives at Malele in Mutunji District and adjourning communities.

“As you are aware, on Sunday, the 18th day of December 2022, our security forces carried out a well-coordinated aerial and ground onslaught on the enclaves of the recalcitrant bandits who were planning to invade Muntunji, Malele and other surrounding villages.

“The successful preemptive offensive by the gallant military forces has yielded significant results worthy of commendation.

“Several bandits have been neutralised, their settlements destroyed, and a large cache of their weaponry recovered.

“It was a complex and daring operation by our brave security forces which has immensely contributed to making the communities around Dansadau axis safer,” he said.

According to him, the success of the operation is a testament to the bravery and dedication of the armed forces.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to them for their sustained efforts in protecting our communities and crushing banditry and other crimes in all parts of our state”.

The governor reitrated his administration commitment to work closely with the military and other security forces to end banditry and restore peace to the state.

Matawalle pledged continuing support to security agencies to enable them to secure communities, protect lives and property.

He urged the people of the state to be vigilant and report suspicious activities to the authorities.

“Your cooperation is essential in the fight against banditry, and together we can work to create a safer and more secure Zamfara State for all,” he said. (NAN)