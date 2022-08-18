Matawalle rescues police officer from abductors  

By Shuaib Sadiq

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Wednesday secured the release of DSP Usman Ali, officer-in-charge of Magami Police Outstation in Gusau, from his abductors.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Jamilu Birnin-Magaji, Press Secretary to the Governor.DSP Ali was abducted on Aug. 12 by suspected bandits on Gusau-Dansadau road in Zamfara.The governor, however, secured the release of the victim through the effort of the task force on security in the state who presented him to the governor in the Government, Gusau, unhurt.

Matawalle, while receiving the officer, expressed satisfaction with the measures put in place by the government to tackle banditry and kidnapping in the state.

He congratulated the victim for regaining his freedom and prayed Allah to bring an end to the menace of banditry and other crimes.Ali thanked the governor and all those who participated in securing his freedom from the bandits. (NAN)

