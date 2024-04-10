Matawalle prays for peace in Nigeria at Eid Mubarak

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, has prayed for Allah’s blessings for for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Muslim faithfuls, the gallant Armed Forces of Nigeria and Nigeria in general.

Matawalle made this solemn prayer as the month of Ramadan comes to a close.

He said: “I felicitate and extend my heartfelt wishes of peace, joy and spiritual fulfillment to all Nigerians and our gallant Armed Forces.”

Furthermore, he admonished all Nigerians to learn from the lessons and reward of this sacred time as a platform of guidance towards unity, compassion, righteousness and to unite us as one Nigeria.

“As we prepare to celebrate this Eid, may Allah’s blessings shower upon us all, bring prosperity and happiness to our nation,” he said.

By Chimezie Godfrey