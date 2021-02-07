Matawalle pledges commitment to completion of Gusau Cargo Airport

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to complete the Cargo Airport project it initiated in 2019 in Gusau.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director-General of Media to the governor, Yusuf Idris, and issued to newsmen in Gusau on Sunday.

According to the statement, the governor made the remark when he paid an unscheduled visit to the ongoing project site along Kaura Namoda road on the outskirts of Gusau.

Idris said that the governor expressed satisfaction with the quality of work having cautioned the contractor against the use of substandard materials for the project.

“My administration is focused on the enthronment of a new Zamfara state and the airport project is just one of the facilities we promised to provide.

“Already, we are giving the Government House a new look in addition to new chalets that have been constructed within the government house.

“As you are all aware, the state House of Assembly has also been transformed to fit into modern times and we have ensured that the security challenges that had bedeviled the state have been drastically reduced making the state more attractive to investors,” Matawalle added.

According to Idris, the governor had disclosed that local and foreign investors were showing more interest in coming to invest in the state.

The spokesman said, the governor urged the people of the state to continue to pray for the success of his administration so that the dividends of democracy would reach all communities. (NAN)