Matawalle orders security beef in FCE Gusau

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has ordered security beef up at the Federal College of Education (Technical),Gusau.

Matawalle gave the order on Monday when he visited the college for the on-the-spot assessment following rumours that the institution was under attack by bandits.

The development the rumoured attacked resulted in tension and among students and staff of the college.

The governor appealed to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ayuba Elkanah, to set up a police outpost within the institution to ensure safety of students.

He also urged the institution’s management to collaborate with the state government in its bid to erect perimeter fencing in the school with a view to ensuring that it is properly secured.

The governor urged the students to remain calm and continue with their studies.

Earlier, the commissioner of police told the governor that the fake news was circulated after vigilantes were sighted in their numbers on motorcycles passing through the college.

Elkanah said the vigilantes were heading to a nearby community where an attack was reported on Sunday.

He said there was no attack on the college but assured that the police would deploy personnel to beef up security in the institution.

Meanwhile, the Provost of the college, Dr Umar Bello, dispelled the rumoured attack and urged the students to continue with their studies.

Bello assured that necessary measures would be taken to ensure safety of students and staff members.(NAN)

