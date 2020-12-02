Matawalle moves to revive moribund 60-year-old Zamfara poultry centre

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has approved the release of N30 million to the state Poultry Production Centre which has been moribund for years.

The Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Jamilu Iliyasu, made the disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Wednesday.

NAN reports that the centre, which is now under the control of the Zamfara Directorate of Animal Health, Rugga and Livestock Development, was inaugurated by the Premier of the old Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello on Oct. 30, 1960.

The centre was aimed at generating revenue and providing employment for the people of the state.

The governor, while expressing concern about the condition of the centre, directed the officials to repair all broken down facilities and equipment, preparatory to resumption of full operations.

Matawalle said that his administration would provide modern poultry production equipment and accessories as well as vehicles for the centre.

He also said that the eggs and chicken that would be produced by the centre would be purchased by the state government for the feeding of its secondary school students so as to improve the revenue of the state.

The governor directed the management to utilise the funds for the purposes meant, as he would be paying unscheduled visits to the centre to monitor the progress of work.

Alhaji Abubakar Maradun, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Animal Health, Rugga and Livestock Development, said that the agency had been a special centre for the production of chicken, eggs and animal foods as well as revenue generation for the state.

He said when fully operational, the centre would produce five cartons of animal foods per hour.

Maradun commended the governor for his assistance and intervention towards reviving the centre, assuring that it would commence operations soon. (NAN)