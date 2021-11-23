Matawalle mourns Zamfara politician, Sagir Hamida, shot by gunmen

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Monday described the death of Alhaji Sagir Hamida, killed by gunmen near Abuja on Sunday as shocking and devastating.

Matawalle, in a statement by Yusuf Idris, his Director-General, Media, Public Enlightenment and Communications, said the death came to him as a shock.

He said that the deceased was one of Zamfara’s promising politicians with a good vision for the enhancement of self-reliance, especially among youths.

“Sagir Hamida will be remembered for his various contributions to the political and socio-economic growth of the state where he left a wide gap that will be difficult to fill.

“Death is inevitable, but losing a worthy son like Hamida is a great loss and very painful.

“His contributions will remain indelible in the minds of the people of the state,’’ Matawalle was quoted as saying.

Matawalle prayed God to accept his soul in heaven.

The governor extended his condolence to the Gusau Emirate Council, the deceased’s immediate family, the good people, and the government of Zamfara.

Family sources, on Sunday in Gusau confirmed that Hamida, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in the 2019 general elections was shot by gunmen on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway. (NAN)

